From The Rear by phil_sandford
Photo 2497

From The Rear

The rear of Lincoln Cathedral, taken from behind their new flower meadow which they’ve sown due to Chafer Bug infestation in the lawn.

22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

