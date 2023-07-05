Previous
Whilst waiting to be taken in to start the process of the surgery, I saw this board, giving the history of the hospital and explaining why in the 90s when we came back from Cyprus to Lincolnshire. It was known as the Bromhead hospital. The first superintendent of the hospital was was in and Bromhead, who was the daughter Colonel Jarvis from Doddington Hall (those of you that follow Carole and eye on here we’ll see we visit Doddington Hall often)

The hospital is now fully private, but it was in its early days part of the NHS.

An interesting history of this grade one listed building.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 6th, 2023  
