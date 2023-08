Fire

What a difference a day makes; today has been bright sunshine as opposed to the utter washout of yesterday that put the kibosh on the air show we’d bought tickets for.



Sadly, and bizarrely, my hayfever this last week has been quite severe (these days it’s worse in humid overcast rainy weather) and my nights are being disturbed. So today, despite the sun shining for the first time in what seems ages, I’m not inclined to do anything.



