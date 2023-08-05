This Is What

We should have seen.



Sadly, the weather forecast for this weekend came true, biblical weather with 100% rain for much of the day. We'd bought tickets for the East Kirby Air Show, wehre they're trying to get Just Jane, a WW2 Avro Lancaster back up into the skies. They still hoped that they'd get some air displays, up unitl their post of late last night, sadly this morning they conceded defeat annoucing that there would be no air displays, from the BBMF or others, and if folk were not attending they could reply to the email with their etickets and get refunds. We, like many othes, replied on Faceache that we wouldn't be attending nor requesting a refund; skin is waterproof, grand and a half of Canon equipment is not.



The picture is from last year, blue skies, warm weather and one of the BBMF soaring to the sky



Thanks for dropping by