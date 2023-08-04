Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2540

Dahlia

One of the few Dahlias in my Dahlia bed that's actually flowering (in amongst the others that are drowning in the Summer of 2023 rain)

4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Brennie B
Love dahlias!.this weather!
August 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a beauty!
August 4th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
What a great color!
August 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb ! fav
August 4th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A nice close up.
August 4th, 2023  
