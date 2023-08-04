Sign up
Previous
Photo 2540
Dahlia
One of the few Dahlias in my Dahlia bed that's actually flowering (in amongst the others that are drowning in the Summer of 2023 rain)
Thanks for dropping by.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
5
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3214
photos
154
followers
164
following
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th August 2023 8:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
,
deluge.
Brennie B
Love dahlias!.this weather!
August 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a beauty!
August 4th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
What a great color!
August 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb ! fav
August 4th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
A nice close up.
August 4th, 2023
