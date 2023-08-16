Sign up
Photo 2552
Castle Combe
Out this evening with client and industry provider; called in at Castle Combe on my way to the pub/restaurant for a quick stroll.
This view masqueraded as the port in the original Dr Doolittle film starting Rex Harrison.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3231
photos
154
followers
164
following
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th August 2023 5:58pm
Tags
outdoor
,
wiltshire
,
castle-combe
,
dr-doolittle
,
rex-harrison
