Previous
This Is Me by phil_sandford
Photo 2551

This Is Me

A face only a mother could love eh


I opened up the paper, I was all across the page
With another senorita, will I ever act my age
I always hurt the people that care for me, it's true
But I can't help myself, it's just one of those things I do

I ain't no casanova, not like it reads in the book
I'm just trying to find this love thing though it's taking a long hard look
If you need your heart breaking you've come to the right place
Just be aware of the buyer beware sign written on my face

This is me
This is me
What you get is what you see
This is me

I don't want your sympathy
And I can't help what you think of me
Looking for something
Laughing at nothing
Dreaming of what could be

This is me
This is me
What you get is what you see
This is me

One day I will meet my fate, complete my destiny
No pearly gates, no angel mates waiting there for me
Don't ask me the reason why I take it to the wire
I just live it fast, this life's a blast
Sometimes you got to play with fire

Looking for something
Laughing at nothing
Dreaming of what could be

This is me
This is me
What you get is what you see
This is me

Lyrics (c) John Victor Edwards, Richard John Parfitt
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise