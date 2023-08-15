This Is Me

A face only a mother could love eh





I opened up the paper, I was all across the page

With another senorita, will I ever act my age

I always hurt the people that care for me, it's true

But I can't help myself, it's just one of those things I do



I ain't no casanova, not like it reads in the book

I'm just trying to find this love thing though it's taking a long hard look

If you need your heart breaking you've come to the right place

Just be aware of the buyer beware sign written on my face



This is me

This is me

What you get is what you see

This is me



I don't want your sympathy

And I can't help what you think of me

Looking for something

Laughing at nothing

Dreaming of what could be



This is me

This is me

What you get is what you see

This is me



One day I will meet my fate, complete my destiny

No pearly gates, no angel mates waiting there for me

Don't ask me the reason why I take it to the wire

I just live it fast, this life's a blast

Sometimes you got to play with fire



Looking for something

Laughing at nothing

Dreaming of what could be



This is me

This is me

What you get is what you see

This is me



Lyrics (c) John Victor Edwards, Richard John Parfitt