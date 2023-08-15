I opened up the paper, I was all across the page
With another senorita, will I ever act my age
I always hurt the people that care for me, it's true
But I can't help myself, it's just one of those things I do
I ain't no casanova, not like it reads in the book
I'm just trying to find this love thing though it's taking a long hard look
If you need your heart breaking you've come to the right place
Just be aware of the buyer beware sign written on my face
This is me
This is me
What you get is what you see
This is me
I don't want your sympathy
And I can't help what you think of me
Looking for something
Laughing at nothing
Dreaming of what could be
This is me
This is me
What you get is what you see
This is me
One day I will meet my fate, complete my destiny
No pearly gates, no angel mates waiting there for me
Don't ask me the reason why I take it to the wire
I just live it fast, this life's a blast
Sometimes you got to play with fire
Looking for something
Laughing at nothing
Dreaming of what could be
This is me
This is me
What you get is what you see
This is me
Lyrics (c) John Victor Edwards, Richard John Parfitt