Previous
Photo 2550
Sunflower & Sunset Filler
In a Travelodge (motel) for the night en route for a few days on client site; no picture today, so one from last week.
Thanks for dropping by.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
6
6
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3229
photos
154
followers
164
following
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
581
2550
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th August 2023 7:47pm
sunset
sunflower
outdoor
filler
julia
ace
Well worth a look.. good one to have as a spare..
August 14th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Brilliant filler
August 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Bootiful!
August 14th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful!
August 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous shot. fav.
August 14th, 2023
