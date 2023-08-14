Previous
Sunflower & Sunset Filler by phil_sandford
Sunflower & Sunset Filler

In a Travelodge (motel) for the night en route for a few days on client site; no picture today, so one from last week.

Thanks for dropping by.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

julia ace
Well worth a look.. good one to have as a spare..
August 14th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant filler
August 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Bootiful!
August 14th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
August 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous shot. fav.
August 14th, 2023  
