That's A Wrap by phil_sandford
Photo 2556

That's A Wrap

for another year

A selection of this years colour pallet from my Dahlias to end my project for year 7.

Thank you for all of your support over the last 12 months, and indeed, 7 years; always very much appreciated, most certainly never taken for granted.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Magnificent ending
August 20th, 2023  
