Photo 2556
That's A Wrap
for another year
A selection of this years colour pallet from my Dahlias to end my project for year 7.
Thank you for all of your support over the last 12 months, and indeed, 7 years; always very much appreciated, most certainly never taken for granted.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3236
photos
154
followers
164
following
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
99
2555
2556
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
20th August 2023 8:37am
Tags
canon
,
still-life
,
last-of-the-year
Joan Robillard
ace
Magnificent ending
August 20th, 2023
