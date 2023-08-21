Dragonfly

A day off today; Carole and I both had appointment with an optician; Carole's routine and mine post operation. Very pleased to be told my sight is 20:20 and I do not need glasses for driving and/or normal activities. I am getting a pair of 'professional' glasses with a prescription for both reading and for VDU work, as my new bionic lenses are a fixed long distance lens.



After the appointments, and after ordering new glasses, we popped off to our usual haunt of Doddington Hall. Our annual membership expired today, so we renewed and for an extra £10 we added the house and 4 kids.



This beauty was kind enough to sit still long enough for us to take a few photos and provide my first photograph of year 8