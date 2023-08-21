Previous
Dragonfly by phil_sandford
Photo 2557

Dragonfly

A day off today; Carole and I both had appointment with an optician; Carole's routine and mine post operation. Very pleased to be told my sight is 20:20 and I do not need glasses for driving and/or normal activities. I am getting a pair of 'professional' glasses with a prescription for both reading and for VDU work, as my new bionic lenses are a fixed long distance lens.

After the appointments, and after ordering new glasses, we popped off to our usual haunt of Doddington Hall. Our annual membership expired today, so we renewed and for an extra £10 we added the house and 4 kids.

This beauty was kind enough to sit still long enough for us to take a few photos and provide my first photograph of year 8
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Such wonderful detail in those wings, nice of him to allow his pic taken,
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool capture
August 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great detail & shot!
August 21st, 2023  
