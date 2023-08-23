Military Collection

At the risk of boring you, another photograph of the huge collection of British military uniforms and memorabilia that Carole and I visited last night; not sure even this does it justice.



There's a room behind where I was stood to take this photo and another room right at the back of the photo, and, there's even more stuff in boxes behind the rows of mannequins (all female by the way, they couldn't get male ones 😀) It was shipped to the UK from the States in 800 boxes 😮 (some of which are yet to be opened). It’s truly vast, and staggering that it was collected by just the one man.



We were told yesterday that we were probably 2 of around 300 people who have ever seen it .... he never displayed it, just kept it at his house in boxes (banned apparently from the bedroom, bathroom, lounge and kitchen 😀). I can just imagine him coming home now and then and going "Hi darling, just bought another pith helmet" and his wife just going "🤦🏻🤦🏻"



