Mushroom by phil_sandford
Photo 2625

Mushroom

Incredibly frustrating morning with my new (replacement under warranty) HP Printer; almost two hours on a call with them RDPing into my PC and basically doing the exact same things I’d been doing between 8am and 10am when their phone line opened. A call back is booked for Tuesday (yes Tuesday) as they (apparently) escalate higher up their technical tree. (All they need to do is remove my old ‘broken’ printer from my account and add the ‘new’ one and I’ll be able to print). Sounds, and should be, really easy.

Wonder what Epson printers are like?

Anyway, here’s a photograph of a wooden mushroom.

Thanks for dropping by
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
719% complete

Olwynne
Wonderful capture. The details on the wood are amazing. And personally I would go for a Canon printer with ink tanks.
October 28th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
This mushroom is fabulous.
My Epson printer is brilliant. I'm extremely happy with it.
October 28th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
October 28th, 2023  
