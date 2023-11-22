Doddington Hall

Been South West this week (hence sunrise photograph of yesterday) on client site. They're trying to enforce a back to office policy which hasn't been communicated too well, actually the language used by the 3* was incredibly insulting, so we'll see how that pans out. It's looking increasingly likely that I'll be retiring on 29 March 2024 and they can &%*@ their back to office dictat. I'm in a very fortunate position that I can contemplate just stopping, a few of the others in the team need to work and don't have that option. As I said to the client on Tuesday, they are absolutely entitled to dictate that staff come back into the office as I am under current UK employment law entitled to say "no thanks" and walk away.



Anway, enough of that, it took me just over 5 hours to drive 200 miles last night (combination of heavy traffic and numerous road closures) which is another reason why I'm not prepared to 'go back to the office' so apologies, here's a shot of Doddington Hall in all its black and white glory as a stopper



Thanks for dropping by (and reading my whinge)