Previous
Photo 2673
It’s That Tree Again
With a sunset behind it.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3431
photos
158
followers
175
following
732% complete
View this month »
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
Latest from all albums
2669
635
636
2670
2671
2672
2673
637
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th December 2023 3:33pm
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
gold
,
orange
,
that-tree
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very obliging tree. Beautiful capture with the sunset behind.
December 15th, 2023
