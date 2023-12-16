Previous
Wonka by phil_sandford
Forced to take the Grandies to see Wonka this morning; great film - if you’ve got Grandkids, take them, if you don’t have Grandkids, go see it anyway. Quick call in at Primarni to get them hats, gloves, scarves then a McD and home.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 16th, 2023  
