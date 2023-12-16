Sign up
Photo 2674
Wonka
Forced to take the Grandies to see Wonka this morning; great film - if you’ve got Grandkids, take them, if you don’t have Grandkids, go see it anyway. Quick call in at Primarni to get them hats, gloves, scarves then a McD and home.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th December 2023 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
po
,
grandkids
,
wonka
,
munchkins
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
