Swiss Cheese Plant

This has needed repotting for months, literally months; a replacement pot has been in the garage since late Autumn. I decided today, after I had replenished the bird feeders, that I’d do it. Carole asked why today, given I’m full of cold (AKA Manthrax) did I decide to do it? No answer to that.



Anyway, Swiss Cheese Plant, repotted, re-staked and back in it corner of the dining room. It again has two choices - live or die.



Thanks for dropping by