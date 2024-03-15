Previous
Rainbow 2024 #15 - Blue #3 by phil_sandford
Photo 2764

Rainbow 2024 #15 - Blue #3

And some faux flowers for the third ‘blue’ of the month.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
March 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Lovely image...the calendar looks good too 😄
March 15th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific. Well done.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise