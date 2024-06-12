Sign up
Photo 2853
Wiltshire Sunset
Just back at my B&B from a curry out with work colleagues and saw the sunset. Walked to the back of the farm and shot this.
Long day, up at 0430 for the 200 mile drive SW and ready for my bed.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,
Tags
sunset
,
outdoor
,
wiltshire
Casablanca
ace
That's a beautiful composition
June 12th, 2024
