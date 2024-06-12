Previous
Wiltshire Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 2853

Wiltshire Sunset

Just back at my B&B from a curry out with work colleagues and saw the sunset. Walked to the back of the farm and shot this.

Long day, up at 0430 for the 200 mile drive SW and ready for my bed.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
781% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That's a beautiful composition
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise