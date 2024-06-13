Previous
King of the Road by phil_sandford
Photo 2854

King of the Road

Not every day you see Peafowl strolling down the High Street.

13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

Babs ace
Living dangerously walking on the road
June 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Strutting with confidence
June 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
👀 well spotted and captured
June 14th, 2024  
