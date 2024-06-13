Sign up
Previous
Photo 2854
King of the Road
Not every day you see Peafowl strolling down the High Street.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
3
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3728
photos
157
followers
180
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th June 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
outdoor
,
wiltshire
,
peafowl
Babs
ace
Living dangerously walking on the road
June 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Strutting with confidence
June 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
👀 well spotted and captured
June 14th, 2024
