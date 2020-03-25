Sign up
I've signed up to the April 2020 A Year With My Camera to keep Carole company and to learn even more about photography on 'manual' setting.
The collage is from the #make30photos challenge pre-course.
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1563
photos
131
followers
129
following
JackieR
ace
Oooh I'm mentor to that month app intake!!!
A Fab course, loved it
March 25th, 2020
A Fab course, loved it