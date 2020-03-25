Previous
Next
AYWMC by phil_sandford
15 / 365

AYWMC

I’ve signed up to the April 2020 A Year With My Camera to keep Carole company and to learn even more about photography on ‘manual’ setting.

The collage is from the #make30photos challenge pre-course.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh I'm mentor to that month app intake!!!

A Fab course, loved it
March 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise