Lockdown Exercise by phil_sandford
Lockdown Exercise

Taken on my one period of exercise that I’m allowed to leave the house for. We are allowed to exercise, as a family group, so Carole and took a walk this afternoon, primarily to buy some eggs from the farm behind our house (one of the photos in the montage is the back of our house from the lane down to the farm). We then took a short stroll around the village church and home.

I don’t believe this exercise thing is compulsory, I hope not (had enough of that when I was serving) but I have to admit it was good to get outside and now the police have clarified that you cannot drive to somewhere to exercise, it has to be in the vicinity of your home, I’m going to see lots more of the village in the days and weeks to come.

Stay safe all.
Phil Sandford

