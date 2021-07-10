Previous
Village Scarecrows 2021 by phil_sandford
Village Scarecrows 2021

Just a selection of photographs from this year’s village scarecrow trail; we had the grandchildren for the afternoon, who again were fascinated by them.

Phil Sandford

