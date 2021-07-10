Sign up
42 / 365
Village Scarecrows 2021
Just a selection of photographs from this year’s village scarecrow trail; we had the grandchildren for the afternoon, who again were fascinated by them.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2188
photos
168
followers
203
following
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
scarecrow
,
grandwobs
,
vilkage
