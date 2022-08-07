Previous
Next
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight by phil_sandford
67 / 365

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

A collage of air display BY the BBMF from the East Kirkby Air Show, Saturday 6th August 2022.

https://www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/battle-of-britain-memorial-flight/
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I can hear those engine sounds looking at this.....so iconic and I love this flight.
August 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise