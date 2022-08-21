Previous
Lido by phil_sandford
68 / 365

Lido

The first collage of year seven, a resin and bronze statue of a lady diving into water (it was situated in the garden of Doddington Hall by the pond. It was also a snip at £23,000 that I told the girls I’d buy two.

21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
She’s awesome! Wonderful collage. Congratulations to you and Carole! 6 years complete!
August 21st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! she is not the prettiest is she !! and her goggles look as if she is blind-folded !! But a great triptych !
August 21st, 2022  
