Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
68 / 365
Lido
The first collage of year seven, a resin and bronze statue of a lady diving into water (it was situated in the garden of Doddington Hall by the pond. It was also a snip at £23,000 that I told the girls I’d buy two.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2740
photos
171
followers
170
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Latest from all albums
2188
2189
479
2190
2191
68
2192
480
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
collage
,
sculptures
,
doddington
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
She’s awesome! Wonderful collage. Congratulations to you and Carole! 6 years complete!
August 21st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! she is not the prettiest is she !! and her goggles look as if she is blind-folded !! But a great triptych !
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close