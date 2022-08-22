Sign up
69 / 365
Keys, Coins and Cutlery Handles
Three pieces of very clever wall art from the sculpture exhibition of yesterday.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2743
photos
171
followers
170
following
Tags
canon
,
art
,
sculpture
,
lady
,
indoor
