Rainbow Challenge 2024

I wasn’t going to do the challenge this year, after the Flash of Red in February, I didn't really want to be constrained again for another full month. I told myself I’d ‘drop in’ now and then, but I got wrapped up in it after a few days, taking ‘square’ photographs in Carole’s ‘studio’ and, well, as you can see, I stuck with it for another year.



Thank you for your interaction through the month - I’m quite pleased with the overall calendar and apart from one or two, I managed to do them all inside.



