March Books

Another montage of my month's reading; Spud (the biography of John Coghlan, original drummer with Status Quo) which I have now finished, 1981 (the story of Spurs' FA Cup win in that year) and The Spurs Shirt, are 'coffee table books' that I drop into now and then, so they'll be in the next few months I'm sure. Another non-fiction this month, Beyond the Wall by the Anglo/German Historian Katja Hoyer which details the history of, and life in, the DDR (East Germany). Then there’s a couple of fiction, Mick Herron’s Bad Actors (another Slough House novel) and Bernard Cornwell's 2nd book in his Grail Quest series.



