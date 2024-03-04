Sign up
140 / 365
Reds
Small collage of the 6 Red Arrows practicing in the afternoon winter (yes, it's still winter) sunshine.
Thanks for dropping by
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3572
photos
160
followers
179
following
140
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
red-arrows
,
raf-waddington
Neil
ace
Love the Red Arrows, great collage.
March 5th, 2024
