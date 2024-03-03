Sign up
139 / 365
Gunby Hall
Small collage of our trip up to Gunby Hall National Trust (One of only two and a half properties in Lincs) on Sunday
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3571
photos
160
followers
179
following
Tags
collage
,
national-trust
,
lincs
,
gunby-hall
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful collage, and a great photo of your better half!
March 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice. That clocktower reminds me of Ingatestone Hall.
March 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
March 5th, 2024
