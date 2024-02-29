Previous
Flash of Red February 2024 by phil_sandford
137 / 365

Flash of Red February 2024

And the calendar ……….
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Nova ace
Fabulous collection of images Phil. Well done!
February 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it - nice echos with you know who
February 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@rensala Sure I don’t know who you could mean 😜
February 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done!
February 29th, 2024  
