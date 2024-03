February's Books

Another montage of my month's reading; Spud (the biography of John Coghlan, original drummer with Status Quo) and 1981 (the story of Spurs' FA Cup win in that year) are 'coffee table books' that I drop into now and then, so they'll be in the next few months I'm sure. There's even a non-fiction this month, Blood & Iron by the Anglo/German Histrorian Katja Hoyer which details the creation and destructio of the 2nd Reich in Germany.