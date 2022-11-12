Previous
In Memoriam. by phil_sandford
In Memoriam.

Couple of days down with my two brothers. Came out of youngest brother’s village today, on way home, initially took wrong road but when SatNav kicked in, it quickly put me back on track and at the end of one lane, at the T Junction, I came across this nestling in the woods on the verge.

A memorial to the 524 US Army personnel killed flying the B17 ‘Flying Fortress’ out of RAF Knettishall in Suffolk as part of the 385th United States Army Air Force Bomber Group in WW2. These guys were operational from 21 June 1943 to 5 August 1945.

For our today, they gave their tomorrow.

Lest We Forget
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Phil Sandford

Phil Sandford
Phil Sandford
Rosie Kind ace
Excellent
November 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
What an interesting find. Must have been quite a moving experience.
November 12th, 2022  
