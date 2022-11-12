In Memoriam.

Couple of days down with my two brothers. Came out of youngest brother’s village today, on way home, initially took wrong road but when SatNav kicked in, it quickly put me back on track and at the end of one lane, at the T Junction, I came across this nestling in the woods on the verge.



A memorial to the 524 US Army personnel killed flying the B17 ‘Flying Fortress’ out of RAF Knettishall in Suffolk as part of the 385th United States Army Air Force Bomber Group in WW2. These guys were operational from 21 June 1943 to 5 August 1945.



For our today, they gave their tomorrow.



Lest We Forget