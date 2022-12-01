Previous
Next
November 2022 Words by phil_sandford
77 / 365

November 2022 Words

First time we've done this challenge, for a full month; at times found it chalenging and very constraining but on the whole enjoyed it.

Back to free shooting in December
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise