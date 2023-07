Connor James’ Haircut

Connor has been kind of asking for a while to have his haircut. Last night he told me again he wanted it cutting and he chose, from images I’d found of boy’s haircuts, the style in the top left photograph.



Trip to a decent Italian’s barbers in Lincoln this morning and I reckon the barber nailed it.



(The pony tail is being donated to a charity)



The McDonalds is a treat for being a brave lad.