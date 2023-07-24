Sign up
94 / 365
Lavender Abuzz
You can hear the Lavender before you can smell it; it’s awash with very busy Bumblebees.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3199
photos
157
followers
167
following
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
bumblebees
JackieR
ace
Nice collage, no idea what lavender smalls like, but gives me a terrible headache
July 25th, 2023
