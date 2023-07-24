Previous
Lavender Abuzz by phil_sandford
Lavender Abuzz

You can hear the Lavender before you can smell it; it’s awash with very busy Bumblebees.

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
Nice collage, no idea what lavender smalls like, but gives me a terrible headache
July 25th, 2023  
