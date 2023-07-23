Mr Blue (okay Black) Sky

Sun is shinin' in the sky

There ain't a cloud in sight

It's stopped rainin' everybody's in the play

And don't you know

It's a beautiful new day, hey hey



Runnin' down the avenue

See how the sun shines brightly in the city

On the streets where once was pity

Mr. Blue Sky is living here today, hey hey



Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why

You had to hide away for so long (so long)

Where did we go wrong?



Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why

You had to hide away for so long (so long)

Where did we go wrong?



Hey you with the pretty face

Welcome to the human race

A celebration, Mr. Blue Sky's up there waitin'

And today is the day we've waited for



Oh Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why

You had to hide away for so long (so long)

Where did we go wrong?



Hey there Mr. Blue

We're so pleased to be with you

Look around see what you do

Everybody smiles at you



Hey there Mr. Blue

We're so pleased to be with you

Look around see what you do

Everybody smiles at you



Mr. Blue, you did it right

But soon comes Mr. Night creepin' over

Now his hand is on your shoulder

Never mind I'll remember you this

I'll remember you this way



Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why

You had to hide away for so long (so long)

Where did we go wrong?



Hey there Mr. Blue (sky)

We're so pleased to be with you (sky)

Look around see what you do (blue)

Everybody smiles at you



Songwriters: Jeff Lynne

Mr. Blue Sky lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC