93 / 365
Mr Blue (okay Black) Sky
Sun is shinin' in the sky
There ain't a cloud in sight
It's stopped rainin' everybody's in the play
And don't you know
It's a beautiful new day, hey hey
Runnin' down the avenue
See how the sun shines brightly in the city
On the streets where once was pity
Mr. Blue Sky is living here today, hey hey
Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why
You had to hide away for so long (so long)
Where did we go wrong?
Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why
You had to hide away for so long (so long)
Where did we go wrong?
Hey you with the pretty face
Welcome to the human race
A celebration, Mr. Blue Sky's up there waitin'
And today is the day we've waited for
Oh Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why
You had to hide away for so long (so long)
Where did we go wrong?
Hey there Mr. Blue
We're so pleased to be with you
Look around see what you do
Everybody smiles at you
Hey there Mr. Blue
We're so pleased to be with you
Look around see what you do
Everybody smiles at you
Mr. Blue, you did it right
But soon comes Mr. Night creepin' over
Now his hand is on your shoulder
Never mind I'll remember you this
I'll remember you this way
Mr. Blue Sky please tell us why
You had to hide away for so long (so long)
Where did we go wrong?
Hey there Mr. Blue (sky)
We're so pleased to be with you (sky)
Look around see what you do (blue)
Everybody smiles at you
Songwriters: Jeff Lynne
Mr. Blue Sky lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3195
photos
157
followers
167
following
Tags
black
,
sky
,
blue
,
skyscape
,
lincolnshire
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 23rd, 2023
Lin
ace
Wow - love them all - fav
July 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
July 23rd, 2023
