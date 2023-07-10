Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
A few of the (many (by many I mean lots)) of photographs taken (on burst) of the three fly pasts from the BBMF Lancaster and Hurricane. Always a fabulous thing to see and to hear.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
25% complete
Tags
canon
,
collage
,
bbmf
,
fly-pasts
