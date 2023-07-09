Sign up
91 / 365
Woodhall Spa 1940s Weekend
Just a few of the photographs I took of some of the historical re-enactors who give up their time to make the Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend so memorable.
I think Connor may have enjoyed it more than the girls
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3177
photos
156
followers
165
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
collage
,
outdoor
,
woodhall-spa
,
1940s-weekend
