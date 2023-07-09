Previous
Woodhall Spa 1940s Weekend by phil_sandford
Woodhall Spa 1940s Weekend

Just a few of the photographs I took of some of the historical re-enactors who give up their time to make the Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend so memorable.

I think Connor may have enjoyed it more than the girls
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

