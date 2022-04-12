Jenny Wren

This is a statue in my favourite square of the city, Queen's Square. It is just outside of the Queen's Square branch of our local library/gallery system, and just across from the cenotaph. It's known as the Jenny Wren Statue, and a plaque on its base says:



To honour the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service, and to express thanks to the city of Galt, where they recieved their basic training.

1942-1946



When the Royal Canadian Navy celebrated their centennial in 2010 they held a ceremony around this statue and placed the garden around her base with a new kind of rose developed for the occasion, called AC Navy Lady. Maybe someone I'll be able to get a shot while the roses are in bloom!