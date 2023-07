Rockway Gardens Fountain

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



There is a public botanical garden in Kitchener called Rockway Gardens. It's along a main road, and they've given the fountain in the garden colour changing LED lights. I don't know if it's ever lot a solid colour, I've only seen it cycle through them. I thought it looked pretty in blue.