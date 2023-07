Birthday Cake Confetti Dream

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



A sweet treat that Christopher brought home. Pink is my favourite colour, so he thought we should try this super pink doughnut! It was a birthday cake ring doughnut, dipped in strawberry icing followed by pink sprinkles, then finished with "confetti sprinkles" and buttercream in the centre. It was very pretty and very sweet, lol!