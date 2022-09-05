Frips To Go

There is a much loved little restaurant in town that's only open during the summer and they have a food called Frips that I've never seen anywhere else. It's fresh cut fries/chips, with green onions, crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes, and Thousand Islands sauce. I don't eat bacon, so I get mine without that.



Since Labour Day is the unofficial end of summer around here, we thought we'd squeeze in a visit to this little summer restaurant. My altered version is in the left in this picture, and Christopher's standard recipe is on the right.



Fun fact for other Canucks seeing this, accepted forms of payment at this restaurant are cash, debit, and Canadian Tire Money!