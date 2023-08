An Artistic Expression of Gratitude

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



I saw this decorated utility box in front of one of the larger hospitals in Hamilton. I photographed it for my 30 Days of Teal project because of the colour of the healthcare worker's scrubs. The art piece is called "The Power of Love" and it was created by Loridee De Villa.