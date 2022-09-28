Previous
Three Cranes! by princessicajessica
Photo 212

Three Cranes!

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

We're used to seeing Great Blue Herons around here, so when we first drove by this field where lots of Canada Geese and a few tall grey birds were standing, that's what we thought these guys were. We thought "that's weird, you don't normally see them together like that, or so far from water..." and then we realised they weren't herons at all, but Sandhill Cranes! We have seen many other sandhills since, and I've taken much better photos of them-- but this was a first for us, and it was really exciting at the time! This was the best my cell phone could do from the road, lol.
Jessica Eby

