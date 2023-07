Gow's Bridge

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post.



At one time, there were several stone bridges that crossed the Speed and Eramosa Rivers in Guelph, but Gow's Bridge is the only one that survives today. It was built in the 1890s to replace a wooden bridge that had been built in the 1840s. Gow's Bridge feels pretty narrow when you drive across it, lol, but it still handles both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.