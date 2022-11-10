Vending Machine Pizza

My husband is a pizza-lover. When we travel, he likes to try the local pizza whenever possible. We even took a whole roadtrip centred around pizza in 2015, and stumbled upon some kind of award winning pizza place while driving through Alberta in 2017 (it had won "Canada's Best Pizza" in 2008 and 2012, and "Alberta's Best Pizza" in 2014). His favourite so far, though, has been New York City pizza.



Anyway, we're not travelling very far at the moment, but back in May we passed a pizza vending machine while we were driving a couple hours from home. Chris was excited about the idea of trying it (and about the idea of pizza being available 24/7), but we weren't prepared to eat at the time. Just in time for school to start this fall, one of the pizza vending machines was installed at the University of Guelph campus (Guelph is one of our neighbouring cities) so we decided to take a drive over and try it sometime, and we finally did!



The verdict was that it was alright-- neither the best not the worst, but decent; we'd eat it again in the right circumstance, and we can definitely see it doing well at a uni!