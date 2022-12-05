Christmas Clock Tower

I've posted this clock tower before, but here it is again, all decked out for the holidays.



Although the tower is now a focal point of Victoria Park in Kitchener, the park is actually the tower's third home within the city. It started its life on top of a fire station and spent most of its time on top of City Hall. The city hall building that it sat upon was torn down and the tower spent a few decades or so in storage before it was installed in the park. Apparently when it was on top of City Hall, at Christmastime they decorated it like this with the draped strings of lights extending out to the corners of the building. That building was torn down years before I was born, so I've only seen it in pictures. I'm not sure what the strings of lights attach to now (trees, maybe?) but it has a neat effect so much closer to the ground.