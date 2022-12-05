Previous
Next
Christmas Clock Tower by princessicajessica
236 / 365

Christmas Clock Tower

I've posted this clock tower before, but here it is again, all decked out for the holidays.

Although the tower is now a focal point of Victoria Park in Kitchener, the park is actually the tower's third home within the city. It started its life on top of a fire station and spent most of its time on top of City Hall. The city hall building that it sat upon was torn down and the tower spent a few decades or so in storage before it was installed in the park. Apparently when it was on top of City Hall, at Christmastime they decorated it like this with the draped strings of lights extending out to the corners of the building. That building was torn down years before I was born, so I've only seen it in pictures. I'm not sure what the strings of lights attach to now (trees, maybe?) but it has a neat effect so much closer to the ground.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Nice
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise