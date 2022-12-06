Previous
Building Quilt Square?
238 / 365

Building Quilt Square?

This bright square really stood out when passing by this grey building on such a grey day! I'm sure this should just be called a Barn Quilt Square but it's on a pavilion at the Brampton Fairgrounds just outside of Toronto.
6th December 2022

Jessica Eby

Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here!
