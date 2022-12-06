Sign up
238 / 365
Building Quilt Square?
This bright square really stood out when passing by this grey building on such a grey day! I'm sure this should just be called a Barn Quilt Square but it's on a pavilion at the Brampton Fairgrounds just outside of Toronto.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
244
photos
9
followers
10
following
Views
4
365
MAR-LX3A
6th December 2022 2:12pm
pavilion
,
brampton
,
fairgrounds
,
quilt square
,
barn quilt
,
roadside attractions
