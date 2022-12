A Wintry Walk by the River

We walked on a short trail by the river that we've never explored before. There is a steep and somewhat winding path down from the road, but once you get down there it's a quiet and pretty little walk on a paved trail. The river was calm and glassy, though it's not actually frozen-- we saw a beaver, some ducks, and a swan swimming in it. The swan was probably another Trumpeter but we couldn't quite get a good enough look to be sure.