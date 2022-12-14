Indoor Wreath-- Winter

This is a winter wreath that I made for a crafting challenge in 2021. It's an indoor wreath only because it's made of cardboard and wouldn't do well if it got wet outside; I upcycled a ring-shaped box I had around (it was a box of chocolates a family friend had given to us) into two wreaths, a springtime one and a wintertime one.



For this modern-style winter wreath, I really did very little. I cut ribbon to size and glued it around the edges of the box, then made a bow and a tiny glass-beaded snowflake to stick on the front, and voilà! You can't see the ribbon on the edges much in this photo but I used the same ribbon for the bow.